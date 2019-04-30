Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 12:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Jet Tila

Chef and cookbook author Jet Tila is joining TODAY to share a few of his most popular recipes from his new book "101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious." He shows us how to make perfectly crispy orange chicken, fluffy jasmine rice and a grown-up peanut butter cup tart.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

There are two secrets to making chicken stir-fry crispy. The first is how you dredge and fry it. You want a light, crispy batter that contains cornstarch or potato starch and all-purpose flour. The second secret is the sauce has to have a good amount of sugar to make a syrup. A syrup won't make crispy batter soggy.

You will find yourself making this recipe over and over again during your lifetime. This measurement technique works for all long-grain white rice varieties, including basmati, American white rice and white rice hybrids like Texmati.

Peanut butter cups are iconic. They're a childhood favorite. Okay, who are we kidding, they're an adult favorite, too! So, I'm taking this classic flavor combination and creating a tart. Sweet peanut butter filling inside a chocolate cookie crust with a chocolate ganache topping makes a grown-up peanut butter cup.

