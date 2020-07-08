Instead of going to the bar, make frosé and spicy mezcal margaritas at home

Will Wyatt, owner and beverage director of Mister Paradise cocktail bar in New York City, is joining TODAY to mix up a few of his favorite refreshing summer drinks. He shows us how to make a frosty frosé cocktail and a spicy mezcal margarita.

For this frosé, we are using a quite dry rose with high acid, so that we can balance behind it with sugar and other acids to give it that rich body that a great frozen drink should have.

This cocktail has the bones of a margarita, which is my absolute favorite summer classic, but adds in fresh watermelon, which I have always associated with barbecues in the park, and then the basil and habanero just add wonderful, bright freshness and a little kick.

