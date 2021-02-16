Broccoli chicken divan is the comforting casserole your weeknight needs

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share easy, comforting and impressive recipes for a perfect winter meal. She shows us how to make a creamy and comforting chicken casserole and fudgy caramel brownies.

I love this recipe because it's easy enough to make for a Monday night, but the results are nothing short of a fancy Friday night dinner.

These decadent caramel brownies come together in a flash because the recipe uses boxed cake mix. If you just can't wait for these brownies to cool, I recommend scooping them into a bowl and topping with ice cream.

