Broccoli chicken divan is the comforting casserole your weeknight needs

This recipe is easy enough to make for a Monday night, but the results are nothing short of a fancy Friday night dinner.

Elizabeth Heiskell shows how to make chicken divan, caramel brownies

Feb. 16, 202105:08
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share easy, comforting and impressive recipes for a perfect winter meal. She shows us how to make a creamy and comforting chicken casserole and fudgy caramel brownies.

Chicken Divan
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell

I love this recipe because it's easy enough to make for a Monday night, but the results are nothing short of a fancy Friday night dinner.

Caramel Brownies
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell

These decadent caramel brownies come together in a flash because the recipe uses boxed cake mix. If you just can't wait for these brownies to cool, I recommend scooping them into a bowl and topping with ice cream.

Elizabeth Heiskell