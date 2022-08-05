IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations

These creative pizza-inspired treats make summer dessert quick, easy and delicious.
Sweet watermelon and s'more \"pizzas\".
Sweet watermelon and s'more \"pizzas\".Helen Healy
/ Source: TODAY
By Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of , Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza."

S'mores Cookie Pizza
Helen Healy
Get The Recipe

S'mores Cookie Pizza

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

I love this recipe because it's easy to whip up and it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand! Less dishes!

Watermelon Fruit Pizza
Helen Healy
Get The Recipe

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

This recipe is beyond easy! It's refreshing and perfect for a naturally sweet treat! Just slice, spread, top and enjoy!

