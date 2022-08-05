Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations

Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza."

I love this recipe because it's easy to whip up and it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand! Less dishes!

This recipe is beyond easy! It's refreshing and perfect for a naturally sweet treat! Just slice, spread, top and enjoy!

If you like those sweet recipes, you should also try these: