IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'

Make stuffed peppers for dinner, then turn the leftovers into breakfast burritos

Anthony Contrino makes sausage-stuffed peppers for dinner and enjoys the leftovers in burritos for breakfast the next day.
/ Source: TODAY
By Anthony Contrino

Chef Anthony Contrino, star of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," is stopping by to share his recipe for stuffed peppers and repurpose the leftovers in a second delicious dish. He shows us how to make rice and sausage stuffed peppers and transform them into a tasty filling for crispy breakfast burritos.

Rice and Sausage Stuffed Peppers
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Rice and Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Anthony Contrino

I love any recipe that includes the word stuffed — you know you're in for a treat. These stuffed peppers are an all-in-one meal. You've got your carbs, protein, veggies and dairy!

Stuffed Pepper Hash Breakfast Burrito
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Stuffed Pepper Hash Breakfast Burrito

Anthony Contrino

Cooking for one can be a challenge sometimes, and I often find myself with a fridge full of leftovers. I'm not always in the mood for eating the same thing multiple days in a row, so when I can take something and transform it into something different and delicious, it makes me happy. Sometimes what you create is even more exciting than the original dish, and that may be the case here.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

The Easiest Arancini
TODAY
Get The Recipe

The Easiest Arancini

Anthony Contrino
Everyday Tomato Sauce
Anthony Michael Contrino
Get The Recipe

Everyday Tomato Sauce

Anthony Contrino
Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 