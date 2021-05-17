Make a spring veggie stew for dinner, then use the leftovers in a frittata for breakfast

Spring has sprung, flowers are blooming and seasonal vegetables are in abundance. Celebrity chef and TV personality Anne Burrell is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fresh spring recipes. She shows us how to make a hearty and healthy vegetable stew and use the leftovers to make a fluffy and flavorful frittata.

I love this recipe because it is so easy to make, filled with fresh seasonal veggies and so satisfying. It's such a versatile dish and a delicious way to get more vegetables into your diet.

This is one of my favorite brunchy recipes. It only takes a few minutes to put together, features lots of fresh veggies and is such a bright and flavorful way to start the day.

