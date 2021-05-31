IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a Memorial Day feast of grilled caprese chicken and chipotle-lime steak

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with a show-stopping rib-eye steak and grilled caprese chicken.

Grill Dads serve up caprese chicken and rib-eye steak

May 31, 202104:48
By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

Looking for some grilling ideas for Memorial Day? Who better to turn to that Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey,aka The Grill Dads. On Monday, they're joining TODAY to fire up the grill and with two show-stopping cookout recipes: a Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter and Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil.

Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter
The Grill Dads
Get The Recipe

Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter

Mark Anderson

This is more than just a delicious, epic-tasting steak: It’s a head-turner! It’s a show!

Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil
The Grill Dads
Get The Recipe

Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil

Mark Anderson

This dish tastes like summer, with smoky and crispy grilled chicken, sweet tomatoes and creamy cheese. It’s an appetizer, salad and main course all in one.

If you like those summery grilling recipes, you should also try these:

Jamestown Prawns with Baobab-Roasted Corn Salad
Lateef Okunnu
Get The Recipe

Jamestown Prawns with Baobab-Roasted Corn Salad

Zoe Adjonyoh
Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)

Marc Vidal
Mark Anderson
Ryan Fey