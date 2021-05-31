Make a Memorial Day feast of grilled caprese chicken and chipotle-lime steak

Looking for some grilling ideas for Memorial Day? Who better to turn to that Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey,aka The Grill Dads. On Monday, they're joining TODAY to fire up the grill and with two show-stopping cookout recipes: a Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter and Grilled Caprese Chicken with Blistered Tomato, Burrata and Torn Basil.

This is more than just a delicious, epic-tasting steak: It’s a head-turner! It’s a show!

This dish tastes like summer, with smoky and crispy grilled chicken, sweet tomatoes and creamy cheese. It’s an appetizer, salad and main course all in one.

