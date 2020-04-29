Sandra Lee's fast and festive taco bar can be ready in just 20 minutes

Get up to 70% off Elizabeth Arden skin care and fragrance with this Steals & Deals exclusive

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with this festive spread.

Sandra Lee's 20-minute taco bar with creamy guacamole

April 29, 202005:00

By Sandra Lee

Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching, and while we won't be celebrating with big parties this year, it's easy to whip up a delicious Mexican-inspired spread any night of the week.

Made with a bunch of pantry staples, these ground beef tacos are my family's go-to recipe. One of the best parts of this creative spread (aside from being able to wash it all down with a cold pitcher of peachy margaritas), is that it's so easy to customize with everyone's favorite toppings.

Let's talk about guacamole because you simply can't have a wonderful fiesta dinner without guacamole. I prefer using Hass avocados, but you can use any kind currently available in a store near you. My little secret? Jalapeño juice from jarred peppers for a little briny, tangy heat. This will knock your socks off. The final ingredient in my dreamy, creamy guacamole is sour cream. I know it might be controversial, but trust me — it's delicious.

What goes better with tacos than a big, cold pitcher of margaritas? My peachy margarita is just like sipping summertime in a glass.

If tequila isn't really your thing, then my pantry party sangria is also a great drink to serve with this spread. It's fruity, can be made with whatever wine you have on hand and has a beautiful color.

Enjoy your fiesta!

Sandra Lee