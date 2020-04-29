Sandra Lee's fast and festive taco bar can be ready in just 20 minutes

Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching, and while we won't be celebrating with big parties this year, it's easy to whip up a delicious Mexican-inspired spread any night of the week.

Made with a bunch of pantry staples, these ground beef tacos are my family's go-to recipe. One of the best parts of this creative spread (aside from being able to wash it all down with a cold pitcher of peachy margaritas), is that it's so easy to customize with everyone's favorite toppings.

Let's talk about guacamole because you simply can't have a wonderful fiesta dinner without guacamole. I prefer using Hass avocados, but you can use any kind currently available in a store near you. My little secret? Jalapeño juice from jarred peppers for a little briny, tangy heat. This will knock your socks off. The final ingredient in my dreamy, creamy guacamole is sour cream. I know it might be controversial, but trust me — it's delicious.

What goes better with tacos than a big, cold pitcher of margaritas? My peachy margarita is just like sipping summertime in a glass.

If tequila isn't really your thing, then my pantry party sangria is also a great drink to serve with this spread. It's fruity, can be made with whatever wine you have on hand and has a beautiful color.

Enjoy your fiesta!