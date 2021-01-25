Make roasted red pepper dip and use the leftovers on pasta

Bell peppers are a great ingredient because not only are they delicious, but they are positively packed with vitamin C — even more than oranges! They can be eaten raw, roasted, stuffed, grilled, sautéed and so much more. Samah Dada of Dada Eats makes the most of this versatile vegetable with recipes from her upcoming cookbook, "Love to Cook It: 100 Plant-Based Recipes for Everyone at Your Table." She shows us how to make a smoky roasted red pepper dip and turn it into a rich and satisfying pasta sauce.

This Roasted Red Pepper dip is one of my favorite ways to use red bell peppers. Not only is it simple to make — all you do is place everything in the oven and blend it all up when it's finished — but it's remarkably flavorful and unbelievably versatile. Enjoy this dip with crackers or crudités, as a spread for sandwiches and flatbreads, a topper for salads or whatever else your heart desires!

This pasta is flavorful, light and balanced while remaining a plant-based, veggie-packed dinner or lunch that everyone will love. The roasted red peppers and garlic add a sweetness to the sauce that is undercut by the acidic tomatoes, lemon juice and spices. Mixed with your favorite pasta of choice (I like a bean-based pasta for some added protein), it's an easy to whip up dinner that you'll crave all the time.

