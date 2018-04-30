Use this genius no-oil technique to make perfectly crispy fried chicken

share tweet pin email

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is joining TODAY to share easy-to-make entertaining recipes from his new cookbook "Just Cook It!: 145 Built-to-Be-Easy Recipes That Are Totally Delicious." He shows us how to make spicy snacking nuts with fresh herbs, easy 5-ingredient oven-fried chicken and gluten-free peanut butter cookies with chocolate and cherries.

"This is the ultimate five-minute snack that will have your guests searching every bowl in your house for more. Try it at your next cocktail party or on game day," says Chapple.

"Don't be scared off by the amount of butter in this recipe. A lot of it gets left in the baking dish along with the chicken fat that renders during baking. And actually, that's what makes this recipe so genius: The rendered fat and butter come together to fry the chicken right in the oven."

"If you ask me, the best peanut butter cookies are a little chewy and almost raw in the middle. When I set out to create my own recipe, that's what I had in mind, and I think I succeeded. But after making these half a dozen times, I realized I wanted something more. So I poked around the pantry and found some dried cherries. Just like that, chocolate peanut butter cups met peanut butter and jelly."

