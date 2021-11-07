It's officially November and if the chilly weather doesn't inspire warm, nourishing recipes, what else will? In the season premiere of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," chef Anthony Contrino is whipping up some of his favorite cozy Italian dishes. First up, he makes a classic that will warm guests from the inside-out: Italian wedding soup. Next, he bakes up crispy, buttery garlic bread. He finishes the menu something sweet, a big cup of decadent hot chocolate. This meal is just as comforting as a cashmere scarf, but way more satisfying!

Some people might think Italian wedding soup is complicated because there are a lot of ingredients but this recipe all comes together in one pot and has everything you'd want in a hearty meal. Tender meatballs, perfectly cooked pasta and wilted kale make this a perfect supper or lunch.

Did someone say garlic bread? I can't think of any better way to enjoy this staple side dish than with a hot bowl of soup. This version uses both freshly grated and granulated garlic to ensure each bite is filled with that irresistible garlic flavor.

Say goodbye to those powder packets for good! When I want a cup of really decadent hot chocolate, this recipe always satisfies. My hot chocolate can easily be dressed up with a splash of rum, bourbon or (my personal favorite) bourbon cream.