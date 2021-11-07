IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make the perfect fall meal with Italian wedding soup, garlic bread and hot cocoa

Anthony Contrino whips ups his favorite cold-weather meals "Saucy" style!
By Anthony Contrino

It's officially November and if the chilly weather doesn't inspire warm, nourishing recipes, what else will? In the season premiere of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," chef Anthony Contrino is whipping up some of his favorite cozy Italian dishes. First up, he makes a classic that will warm guests from the inside-out: Italian wedding soup. Next, he bakes up crispy, buttery garlic bread. He finishes the menu something sweet, a big cup of decadent hot chocolate. This meal is just as comforting as a cashmere scarf, but way more satisfying!

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup
One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup

Anthony Contrino

Some people might think Italian wedding soup is complicated because there are a lot of ingredients but this recipe all comes together in one pot and has everything you'd want in a hearty meal. Tender meatballs, perfectly cooked pasta and wilted kale make this a perfect supper or lunch.

Anthony Contrino's Garlic Bread
Anthony Contrino's Garlic Bread

Anthony Contrino

Did someone say garlic bread? I can't think of any better way to enjoy this staple side dish than with a hot bowl of soup. This version uses both freshly grated and granulated garlic to ensure each bite is filled with that irresistible garlic flavor.

Decadent Hot Chocolate
Decadent Hot Chocolate

Anthony Contrino

Say goodbye to those powder packets for good! When I want a cup of really decadent hot chocolate, this recipe always satisfies. My hot chocolate can easily be dressed up with a splash of rum, bourbon or (my personal favorite) bourbon cream.

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 