Make Mother's Day special with chocolate-hazelnut bread and egg casserole cups

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer of BIRD Bakery is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to bake up two delicious recipes for Mother's Day. She shows us how to make savory breakfast casserole cups and homemade bread with a chocolate-hazelnut swirl.

Breakfast Casserole Cupcakes
15-20
"This is truly one of my most favorite recipes of all time! It's my go to for holiday mornings and special or not so special occasions because you can make it ahead and pop it in the oven in the morning. The savory cupcakes freeze beautifully and you can pop them in a tin for the most thoughtful gift."

Chocolate-Hazelnut Bread
makes 3 loaves
"It's a nostalgic bread with a twist that's its visually appealing, fun to eat and freezes beautifully. Wrap a fresh baked loaf — or frozen — in white parchment paper and tie with a ribbon or twine for a lovely Mother's Day surprise, teacher's gift or housewarming."

