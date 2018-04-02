share tweet email

Food Network TV show host, chef and cookbook author Sunny Anderson joins the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite recipes for busy weeknights. She shows us how to make one-pot chicken lasagna on the stovetop and four-ingredient strawberry shortcakes.

Forget baking! Make delicious chicken lasagna on the stovetop using just one pan. It's super simple to make and clean up is a breeze.

Need to get dessert on the table fast? This incredibly quick recipe is made from just four ingredients. The hardest part is watching the toaster. Yes, we're using the toaster to make dessert!

