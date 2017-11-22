Turn Thanksgiving leftovers into gourmet sandwiches, pancakes and more

share tweet pin email

You've feasted on turkey on stuffed yourself with stuffing — but there's still a ton of food left over from Turkey Day.

Instead of just reheating the same old dinner plate and tucking in, why not try a unique spin on the old usual leftover sandwich recipe?

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia is turning Thanksgiving leftovers into delicious new dishes. She stops by "TODAY Show Confidential" on Sirius XMto show TODAY Show executive producer Don Nash and co-executive producer Tom Mazzarelli (aka Don and Mazz) how to make wild rice and sausage stuffing and eye-catching multicolored roast carrots.

Zach Pagano / TODAY Tom Mazzarelli, Donatella Arpaia, and Don Nash

She also transforms mashed potatoes into savory pancakes and creates a cheesy grilled Panini sandwich with all of your favorite holiday trimmings. These holiday leftovers might even be better than the original meal!

Turn leftover turkey, gravy and cranberry sauce into a delicious gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

Take yesterday's mashed potatoes from boring to brilliant by turning them into cheesy, crispy potato pancakes.

The brilliant colors of these sweetly-spiced roasted carrots make them a total standout side dish.

Got some leftover sausage and still craving stuffing? Change up your usual stuffy stuffing routine with this rice-based recipe. Nutty wild rice and fluffy Arborio rice add great flavor and texture to this savory dish.

To catch the full episode of this holiday edition of "TODAY Show Confidential," tune in Thursday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET on Sirius XM TODAY Show Radio Channel 108.

"TODAY Show Confidential" airs Thursdays at 1 p.m.

