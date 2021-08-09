Make the most of stone fruit season with 3 juicy recipes

TODAY contributor Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is on the Plaza to showcase a few of her favorite ways to entertain with summer stone fruit. She shows us how to make a savory salad with cherries and prosciutto, a sweet plum Dutch baby and a refreshingly sippable sangria with white peaches.

They say you eat with your eyes first — well, if that's the case with this salad, you will be stuffed before you even take one bite. It tastes just as good as it looks.

Talk about a simple desert! This recipe comes together in minutes, but your guests will think you worked on it for hours.

This sangria is perfect for a summer soirée. You make it in big pitchers so you can put it out for your guests and let them serve themselves — that way, you can relax and enjoy the party.

