Make the most of stone fruit season with 3 juicy recipes

Summer stone fruit takes center stage in these easy, seasonal recipes from Elizabeth Heiskell.
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

TODAY contributor Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is on the Plaza to showcase a few of her favorite ways to entertain with summer stone fruit. She shows us how to make a savory salad with cherries and prosciutto, a sweet plum Dutch baby and a refreshingly sippable sangria with white peaches.

Plum and Cherry Salad with Goat Cheese, Mint and Prosciutto
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell

They say you eat with your eyes first — well, if that's the case with this salad, you will be stuffed before you even take one bite. It tastes just as good as it looks.

Plum Dutch Baby
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell

Talk about a simple desert! This recipe comes together in minutes, but your guests will think you worked on it for hours.

White Peach Sangria
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell

This sangria is perfect for a summer soirée. You make it in big pitchers so you can put it out for your guests and let them serve themselves — that way, you can relax and enjoy the party.

