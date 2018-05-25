share tweet email

Food Network star, grilling enthusiast and cookbook author Sunny Anderson is kicking of the start of the summer season with a few of her favorite recipes for a delicious Memorial Day cookout.

She shows us how to make grilled pork chops with a sweet and savory glaze, crunchy apple slaw with nuts and herbs, simple mashed sweet potatoes and a refreshing strawberry spritzer.

"Grill up perfect pork chops with just four easy ingredients for a sweet and savory dish that will be the star of your cookout."

"Serve this sweet potato mash in a bowl in the center of the platter of glazed pork chops. It makes for a wonderful presentation and it's much easier to serve — and for your guests to dig into."

"I love dressing up slaw with unexpected ingredients like raisins, apples, nuts and fresh herbs. They add loads of flavor and add a ton of wonderful texture to the classic, crunchy side."

"This refreshing spritzer gets an Instgram-worthy ombré effect from the bright red hue of the fresh strawberries. Putting all the berries on the bottom of the pitcher makes the color come up from the bottom and diffuse through the cocktail up to the top."

