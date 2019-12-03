The 1 ingredient your mac and cheese has been missing? Goldfish!

Sign up for our newsletter

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, is decking the halls (aka the TODAY kitchen) with holiday cheer — in the form of his favorite to make this time of year: Goldfish-topped mac and cheese, peppermint-frosted brownies and chocolate-pretzel hugs.

Mac and cheese is an all-time crowd favorite! Both kids and adults love it. Adding the Goldfish topping gives it that extra cheddar crunch and gets the kids excited.

This recipe is so easy, fast and brings great holiday cheer to all who enjoy!

These treats are super easy, super fast, super kid-friendly and everyone loves them!

If you liked those comforting holiday recipes, check these out: