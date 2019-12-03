Celebrate Jill’s week-long Steals & Deals with up to 67% off toys for kids, 80% off earbuds and more

The 1 ingredient your mac and cheese has been missing? Goldfish!

It's the mac that smiles back.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, is decking the halls (aka the TODAY kitchen) with holiday cheer — in the form of his favorite to make this time of year: Goldfish-topped mac and cheese, peppermint-frosted brownies and chocolate-pretzel hugs.

Get The Recipe

Mac and Cheese with Goldfish Crackers

Matt Abdoo

Mac and cheese is an all-time crowd favorite! Both kids and adults love it. Adding the Goldfish topping gives it that extra cheddar crunch and gets the kids excited.

Get The Recipe

Peppermint-Frosted Chocolate Brownies with Shredded Coconut

Matt Abdoo

This recipe is so easy, fast and brings great holiday cheer to all who enjoy!

Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pretzel Hugs with Red and Green Holiday Candies

Matt Abdoo

These treats are super easy, super fast, super kid-friendly and everyone loves them!

If you liked those comforting holiday recipes, check these out:

Struffoli (Italian Mini Doughnuts)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Struffoli (Italian Mini Doughnuts)

Elaina Scotto
Butterscotch, White Chocolate and Pecan Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Butterscotch, White Chocolate and Pecan Cookies

Alex Hitz
Matt Abdoo