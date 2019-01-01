Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it comes to morning cocktails, it's pretty hard to beat a bloody mary.

That savory, spicy goodness pairs perfectly with eggs — and not to mention the old "hair of the dog" effect (which won't actually help you in long run, by the way!). While you might be getting in some veggies with that celery stalk garnish, many tomato juice mixers can be loaded with extra sugar and sodium, making the beverage pretty caloric.

On Jan. 1, National Bloody Mary Day, try lightening up the classic cocktail with Joy Bauer's tasty and icy spin: blood mary popsicles! The TODAY nutritionist calls her invention "poptails" and they have all of the savory, spicy, salty goodness you'll find in a traditional bloody mary but they only clock in at 20 calories a pop!

Joy shared her savory popsicles with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford and with one slurp, the ladies were in love!

Grab some celery sticks (for the handle!), fresh lemon juice, tomato juice and — of course — vodka and start mixing and freezing.

Check out Joy Bauer's recipe for Bloody Mary Ice Pops!

