How to make Italian favorites like chicken Parm and tiramisu even better

Creamy burrata takes chicken Parm to a whole other level.

Make Scott Conant's chicken Parm and tiramisu

Feb. 5, 202004:14

By Scott Conant

Chef Scott Conant is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite classic Italian recipes with modern twists. He shows us how to make chicken Parmesan with creamy burrata cheese and tiramisu trifle cups.

Chicken Parmigiano with Burrata
Chicken Parmigiano with Burrata

Scott Conant

It's hard to improve on an iconic dish like chicken parmigiano, but adding a few extra touches makes this version stand out. The creamy burrata and fresh salad take the classic to a whole other level.

Tiramisu Trifle
Tiramisu Trifle

Scott Conant

I love this recipe because it incorporates all the rich flavors of a classic Italian tiramisu into an individually portioned desserts.

Scott Conant