How to make Italian favorites like chicken Parm and tiramisu even better

Chef Scott Conant is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite classic Italian recipes with modern twists. He shows us how to make chicken Parmesan with creamy burrata cheese and tiramisu trifle cups.

It's hard to improve on an iconic dish like chicken parmigiano, but adding a few extra touches makes this version stand out. The creamy burrata and fresh salad take the classic to a whole other level.

I love this recipe because it incorporates all the rich flavors of a classic Italian tiramisu into an individually portioned desserts.

If you like those tasty Italian recipes, you should also try these: