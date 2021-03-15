Make Iraqi roast salmon for dinner and turn the leftovers into tartines

When you think of great leftovers, seafood is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. But there is one fish that can be even better the next day. Salmon tastes great reheated or cold from the fridge and it can be turned into all kinds of different dishes. Culinary content creator Jake Cohen is joining TODAY to share one of his all-time favorite salmon recipes from his new cookbook, "Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch." He shows us how to make his mother-in-law's spiced salmon with tomato and turns the leftovers into a tasty tartines with mashed avocado.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This dish is truly an awakening of flavor. I learned the recipe via detailed phone calls with my mother-in-law describing this dish that she swears is her most popular entertaining dish ever. Smothered in onions and caramelized tomato paste, the salmon sings with bright acidity from lemon and heat from Iraqi curry powder (which I've simplified here with coriander, cumin, turmeric, and cayenne). It's just as easy as it is popular, so get ready to join the fan club!

I actually don't really enjoy the flavor of reheated, cooked salmon. Instead, I've become obsessed with flaking it over my avocado toast for a little extra protein!

