Here's the secret ingredient for the easiest holiday party dip and cookies

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make tasty treats with buttery Ritz crackers. She demonstrates how to prepare chocolate and caramel Ritz sandwich cookies and an irresistible cheese dip with bacon and a crunchy cracker topping. Both recipes are perfect for easy entertaining this holiday season.

(By TODAY with our sponsor Mondelez)

Big Festive Holiday Dip
This dip is downright addictive — you just cannot stop eating it! I have never taken it to a party without at least three people requesting the recipe.

Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies
Sweet chocolate, creamy caramel and nutty pecans make these easy cookies a surefire crowd pleaser. They're also fun for kids of all ages to make.

