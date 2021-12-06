Make holiday ham then use the leftovers to make biscuits and gravy

Ham is always a holiday favorite! It's flavorful, feeds a crowd, makes a stunning centerpiece on the dinner table and usually yields plenty of leftovers. Kardea Brown, Southern cook and host of "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off" on discovery+, is joining TODAY to share her go-to holiday ham recipe and uses the leftovers to make brunch for the next day. She shows us how to make an orange and brown sugar glazed ham and uses the leftovers to make country biscuits with gravy.

This is a recipe my family always makes during the holiday season. It was originally my grandmother’s, and I put my own twist on it with the Cajun seasoning. We like to use the leftovers to make biscuits and gravy for breakfast the next day. (And don't forget to save that ham bone for soup!)

This is one of my favorite ways to serve leftover ham from the holidays. Flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy country gravy make a delicious day-after brunch. I love how you get a hint of the taste of the holiday meal but repackaged with all new delicious flavors.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: