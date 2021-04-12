Make herb-roasted chicken and use the leftovers in a harissa-spiced pasta

It's easy to understand why chicken is one of the world's most popular proteins. It is simple to prepare, budget-friendly, can be cooked countless ways and makes incredible leftovers. Television personality Christopher Kimball is joining TODAY to share one of his favorite deliciously easy chicken recipes from his new cookbook "Milk Street: Tuesday Nights Mediterranean: 125 Simple Weeknight Recipes from the World's Healthiest Cuisine." He shows us how to make Sicilian-style roast chicken with fresh herbs and uses the leftovers in a harissa-spiced pasta with green beans.

Chicken salmoriglio is a prime example of Sicilian cooking: fresh herbs, lemon, honey, olive oil and greens. Simple and exceptional.

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

