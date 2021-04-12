IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make herb-roasted chicken and use the leftovers in a harissa-spiced pasta

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa.
/ Source: TODAY
By Chris Kimball

It's easy to understand why chicken is one of the world's most popular proteins. It is simple to prepare, budget-friendly, can be cooked countless ways and makes incredible leftovers. Television personality Christopher Kimball is joining TODAY to share one of his favorite deliciously easy chicken recipes from his new cookbook "Milk Street: Tuesday Nights Mediterranean: 125 Simple Weeknight Recipes from the World's Healthiest Cuisine." He shows us how to make Sicilian-style roast chicken with fresh herbs and uses the leftovers in a harissa-spiced pasta with green beans.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Chicken Salmoriglio
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Chicken Salmoriglio

Chris Kimball

Chicken salmoriglio is a prime example of Sicilian cooking: fresh herbs, lemon, honey, olive oil and greens. Simple and exceptional.

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

Chris Kimball

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

If you like those make-ahead recipe, you should also try these:

My Mother-In-Law's Iraqi Roasted Salmon
Courtesy Jake Cohen
Get The Recipe

My Mother-In-Law's Iraqi Roasted Salmon

Jake Cohen
Garlicky Herby Beans with Olive Oil and Parmesan
Melissa Clark
Get The Recipe

Garlicky Herby Beans with Olive Oil and Parmesan

Melissa Clark
Chris Kimball