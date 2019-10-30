Get the latest from TODAY

By Hannah Hart

With Halloween just around the corner, cookbook author and Food Network star Hannah Hart visits the TODAY kitchen to stir up a few of her spookiest recipes. She shows us how to make garlicky vampire fries, creepy margarita cocktails and mac-and-cheese-stuffed jack-o'-lanterns.

Hannah Hart's Vampire Garlic Fries

Hannah Hart

What could be spookier than the threat of a vampire bite on Halloween? These garlic fries will keep your immune system strong ... and they'll chase all the vampires away.

Hannah Hart's Smoking Spicy Potion

Hannah Hart

Everybody loves the idea of a bloody mary bar, but what about a margarita bar? Set out a bunch of devilishly delicious ingredients so guests can make their own special potion just the way they like it.

Hannah Hart's Mac-O'-Lanterns

Hannah Hart

Let's be real, some kids (and even adults) don't want to eat the pepper part of stuffed peppers anyway. Just make them into fun and festive serving bowls instead.

