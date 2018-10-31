Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Anna Helm Baxter

Entertaining expert Anna Helm-Baxter is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her easy, creative and kid-friendly recipes for a last-minute Halloween bash. She shows us how to make sweet mini mummy pies, devilish doughnuts, monstrous macarons and sticky spider web cupcakes.

"This recipe could not be any easier or fun to make," says Helm-Baxter. "My kids love to get involved and using store-bought pie crust is a great shortcut!"

"Store-bought donuts make the perfect blank canvas for creating these adorable treats!"

"This is a sophisticated treat that gets a touch of fun added to it with festive Halloween decorations."

"These creepy cupcakes come together in just a few minutes because there's no cooking involved — which is definitely something to love!"

If you like those festive Halloween recipes, you should also try these: