Make Filipino pork adobo for dinner, then use the leftovers in a tasty torta

One of the best things about pork adobo is that it gets even better with time.

How to make pork adobo that can be enjoyed all week long

Aug. 23, 202105:33
/ Source: TODAY
By Jordan Andino

Making meals ahead of time can be a simple yet flavorful affair. Chef and Food Network host Jordan Andino is joining TODAY to celebrate his Filipino heritage with his version of the country's national dish: adobo. He then turns the one-pot wonder of braised, shredded pork into a quick and easy sandwich to enjoy for lunch or dinner any night of the week.

Pork Adobo
Courtesy Katie Stilo
Pork Adobo

Jordan Andino

This recipe is my take on the national dish of the Philippines. It's something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simplistic and cheap yet incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go by and can be repurposed in so many different ways for all your make-ahead dinner plans.

Leftover Pork Adobo Torta
Courtesy Katie Stilo
Leftover Pork Adobo Torta

Jordan Andino

One of the best things about pork adobo is that it gets even better with time. After a day or so of bathing in its juices, it's time to put the leftovers to good use — in tortas — with quick-pickled onions, melty cheese, creamy avocado spread, Sriracha and mayo.

Jordan Andino