Make Filipino chicken inasal and turn the leftovers into flavorful fried rice

Don't settle for the same old basic chicken recipe. Perk up your dinner routine with a deeply flavorful, bright and exciting chicken dish. Emmy-winning TV personality and restaurateur Billy Dec shows us how to make chicken marinated in an umami-rich Filipino sauce and uses the leftovers to create a vibrant Indonesian-style fried rice.

This dish was a childhood favorite of mine. The marinade is extremely bright, aromatic, citrusy and full of umami. One of my favorite parts of making chicken inasal is the aroma, which is amazing, especially the scent of lemongrass when it hits the grill or sauté pan.

This dish is a take on nasi goreng, an Indonesian style of fried rice that uses fish sauce, which delivers a great deal of umami to the dish. The great thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's super versatile and a great way to use up leftover chicken and rice.

