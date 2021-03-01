Make Ethiopian-spiced salsa and turn the leftovers into shakshuka

"Cook once, eat twice" should be the motto of every home cook who's short on time. Beejhy Barhany, chef-owner of Tsion Cafe in Harlem, New York, puts these wise words into practice with her delicious make-ahead salsa recipe. She shows us how to make a deeply flavorful, Ethiopian-inspired salsa dip and turns the leftovers into a satisfying shakshuka topped with feta.

This is such a great, fully flavored dip to make for any occasion, and it's also very versatile. It can easily be adapted to make an amazing shakshuka or used as a marinade for chicken or fish.

Shakshuka is my favorite dish because it is versatile and easy to make. You can eat it for brunch or dinner, it is packed with vitamins and proteins and is very flavorful. It's a delicious comfort food. Traditional shakshuka is usually made with tomatoes, but here at Tsion Cafe, we have taken it to a different level with a sauce that includes Ethiopian-spiced vegetables.

