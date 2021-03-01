Make Ethiopian-spiced salsa and turn the leftovers into shakshuka

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This Ethiopian-spiced dip can be used to make an amazing shakshuka or as a marinade for chicken or fish.

Chef Beejhy Barhany makes shakshuka dip

March 1, 2021
By Kendra V. Lico

"Cook once, eat twice" should be the motto of every home cook who's short on time. Beejhy Barhany, chef-owner of Tsion Cafe in Harlem, New York, puts these wise words into practice with her delicious make-ahead salsa recipe. She shows us how to make a deeply flavorful, Ethiopian-inspired salsa dip and turns the leftovers into a satisfying shakshuka topped with feta.

Tsion's Salsa Dip
Courtesy Beejhy Barhany
Get The Recipe

Tsion's Salsa Dip

Beejhy Barhany

This is such a great, fully flavored dip to make for any occasion, and it's also very versatile. It can easily be adapted to make an amazing shakshuka or used as a marinade for chicken or fish.

Tsion's Shakshuka
Beejhy Barhany
Get The Recipe

Tsion's Shakshuka

Beejhy Barhany

Shakshuka is my favorite dish because it is versatile and easy to make. You can eat it for brunch or dinner, it is packed with vitamins and proteins and is very flavorful. It's a delicious comfort food. Traditional shakshuka is usually made with tomatoes, but here at Tsion Cafe, we have taken it to a different level with a sauce that includes Ethiopian-spiced vegetables.

This Ethiopian-Jewish restaurateur is nourishing bodies and minds with food, art and music

Sept. 30, 202009:32

