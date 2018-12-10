Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gesine Bullock-Prado

With the holiday party invites rolling in, there's a good chance you may be headed to a cookie exchange soon. And if you don't want to show up bearing break-and-bake cookies, you're in luck.

Gesine Bullock-Prado stopped by TODAY to share two classic holiday cookie recipes that you can easily bake in a snap for any festive function in December.

"Classic rugelach is usually made with raisins and walnuts, chocolate or even apricot jam, but I love using strawberries and pistachios here," says Gesine. "It's a totally refreshing combination within a classic holiday treat! However, this recipe is very versatile so you can swap in your favorite jam, a different nut or even Nutella for a totally delicious twist.

"These holiday spice cookies (aka spekulatius) get their wonderful flavor from brown butter and a variety of fragrant spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cardamom," she says. "They're just wonderful served with coffee and tea and will automatically transport you into cozy holiday bliss."

