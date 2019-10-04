If you've already prepared a killer party spread with Guacamole Graveyard Dip, Zombie Cheese and Mummy Hot Dogs for your Halloween bash, surely you'll need a refreshing libation to wash it all down.

And what better way to present spiked apple cider or pumpkin beer than in a keg made from a real pumpkin? This DIY craft might just be the perfect party trick because even though it looks impressive, it's surprisingly easy to make.

All you really need is a hefty pumpkin (at least 12-inches wide), a plastic keg tap, an apple corer and some carving tools.

Start by cutting the top off with a knife, remove the guts and seeds, and then rinse out the pumpkin until it's nice and neat on the inside. Choose the prettiest side of the pumpkin, create a small hole towards the bottom of the gourd and screw in the tap. Then say, "Abracadabra!" and you're done. (The spell isn't really necessary, but we promise you'll feel pretty accomplished after saying it.)

Once the keg is complete, fill it with apple cider, your favorite fall beer or a witchy cocktail made with flavored vodka, cider, club soda and fresh lemon juice.

The best part? We promise this keg won't turn back into a regular pumpkin at midnight.

