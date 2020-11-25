Sheet-pan pie and more genius recipes to make this the easiest Thanksgiving ever

Chefs Ryan Scott, Andrew Carmellini and Jocelyn Delk Adams are joining TODAY to share their socially-distant Thanksgiving tricks, tips and recipes to keep the holiday flavorful, festive and safe. Scott shows us how to make individual meat and cheese boards, a salty and sweet snack mix and prosciutto roll-ups; Carmellini hacks potato casserole and creamed corn to add extra flavor to the two comforting classics; and Delk Adams bakes a massive sheet-pan pecan, sweet potato and pumpkin pie.

Appetizers by Ryan Scott

Entertaining is part of my DNA, and I'm determined to do it safely during these crazy uncertain times. We can still share food with those we love; we just need to do it safely with as little cross-contamination as possible. Making these boards for two instead of the whole crowd makes it possible for everyone to enjoy the same appetizer while keeping their germs to themselves (and their own household members).

I love entertaining and spending time with my guests instead of being cooped up in the kitchen. This recipe is so simple (yet so delicious), I can knock it out in just a couple minutes and have the rest of the evening to socialize.

I love making this snack mix a few days in advance and having it on hand to add to my cheese and charcuterie board on special occasions and for keeping my guests snack-happy while I prepare a large meal like Thanksgiving. The spiced cereal, candied nuts and dried fruit all go so well with cheese and cured meats.

Sides by Andrew Carmellini

This recipe takes mashed potatoes and turns up the flavor and texture to the max! A classic fluffy mash gets amplified with the crunch and tang of salt and vinegar chips. There's not a person on Earth who won't like it.

Flavoring the actual cream with more corn flavor is the big surprise in this recipe. No one will know how you've hacked it; they'll just know it tastes amazing. Extra corn-chip crumbs on top add a satisfying crunch.

Dessert by Jocelyn Delk Adams

This is a fun recipe that will please everyone, even the pickiest people, on holidays! You can have three different flavors of pie all in one, so everyone is satisfied.

