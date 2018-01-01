Food

Kate Lee makes easy chicken meatballs two ways

TODAY

Katie Lee is joining the TODAY Food team to make simple chicken meatballs two ways. She shows us how to prepare Italian-style meatballs with marinara sauce and Asian-inspired meatballs with red curry and coconut milk.

Italian Chicken Meatballs
Katie Lee's Italian Chicken Meatballs, Mexican Chicken Meatballs, Red Curry Chicken Meatballs
TODAY
4-6
Cheesy Parmesan, aromatic garlic and fresh parsley give these tasty meatballs loads of rich flavor.

Red Curry Chicken Meatballs
Katie Lee's Italian Chicken Meatballs, Mexican Chicken Meatballs, Red Curry Chicken Meatballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
4-6
I love making meatballs because they lend themselves so well to a variety of different preparations. They're perfect for experiment with flavors while working with something familiar.

