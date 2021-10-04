IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All fall flavors: Jet Tila makes cranberry pork roulades and apple Dutch baby pancakes

Fall in love with the warm, sweet and spiced flavors of the season.
/ Source: TODAY
By Jet Tila

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Jet Tila is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite autumn entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make a savory pork roulade filled with seasonal fruits and a sweet, apple-topped Dutch baby pancake.

Pork Roulade with Apples and Cranberries
Jet Tila
This is a great special occasion dish with all the fall flavors we love. Roulades are a cheffy way to serve pork loin with stuffing. I like them because it keeps pork loin from drying out. You can sub any apples for pears and throw in your favorite herbs and spices.

Easy Dutch Baby Pancake with Warm Apples
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
I love making Dutch babies for company because it is an impressive dish that is actually very easy to prepare. The tender, fluffy pancakes are delicious on their own, but are even better topped with warm, buttery, spiced apples.

