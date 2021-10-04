Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Jet Tila is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite autumn entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make a savory pork roulade filled with seasonal fruits and a sweet, apple-topped Dutch baby pancake.

This is a great special occasion dish with all the fall flavors we love. Roulades are a cheffy way to serve pork loin with stuffing. I like them because it keeps pork loin from drying out. You can sub any apples for pears and throw in your favorite herbs and spices.

I love making Dutch babies for company because it is an impressive dish that is actually very easy to prepare. The tender, fluffy pancakes are delicious on their own, but are even better topped with warm, buttery, spiced apples.

