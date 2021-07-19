IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make cold-brew coffee and use the leftovers to make chocolaty truffles

If you love the combo of chocolate and coffee, this is for you.
By Anthony Contrino

What better way to start the day than with a fresh cup of coffee? And what better way to end the evening than with a chocolaty treat? Anthony Contrino, Host of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," has the answer to enjoying the perfect morning kickoff and delicious after-dinner indulgence with his easy make-ahead recipes. He shows us how to make bold, bracing cold-brew coffee concentrate and turns the leftovers into rich, decadent mocha truffles.

Cold Brew Concentrate
Cold brew is all the rage — and for good reason. It's delicious and a little bit of concentrate goes a long way. For a fuller flavor, be sure to use a bolder dark roast coffee with sweeter notes like chocolate, caramel or marshmallow.

Mocha Truffles
If you love chocolate and coffee, this one is for you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or are just crazing something sweet, these little treats are sure to do the trick. I like to enrobe the truffles with a thin coating of tempered chocolate for a bit of added crunch, but you can roll them in cocoa powder to get them in your mouth quicker!

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 