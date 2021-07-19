Make cold-brew coffee and use the leftovers to make chocolaty truffles

What better way to start the day than with a fresh cup of coffee? And what better way to end the evening than with a chocolaty treat? Anthony Contrino, Host of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," has the answer to enjoying the perfect morning kickoff and delicious after-dinner indulgence with his easy make-ahead recipes. He shows us how to make bold, bracing cold-brew coffee concentrate and turns the leftovers into rich, decadent mocha truffles.

Cold brew is all the rage — and for good reason. It's delicious and a little bit of concentrate goes a long way. For a fuller flavor, be sure to use a bolder dark roast coffee with sweeter notes like chocolate, caramel or marshmallow.

If you love chocolate and coffee, this one is for you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or are just crazing something sweet, these little treats are sure to do the trick. I like to enrobe the truffles with a thin coating of tempered chocolate for a bit of added crunch, but you can roll them in cocoa powder to get them in your mouth quicker!

