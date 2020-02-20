Sweet & savory Mardi Gras recipes: Classic gumbo and babka-inspired king cake

Chef Alon Shaya from New Orleans is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up a few of his favorite festive Mardi Gras recipes. He shows us how to make a classic chicken and sausage gumbo and a babka-like king cake, inspired by his home country of Israel.

The slow-cooked roux is the cornerstone of this wonderful one-pot dish. All of the ingredients build on the flavor of the dark roux as each adds another layer of complexity to this classic Southern dish.

This cake stays true to the New Orleans traditions, but also incorporates Middle Eastern flavors. The result of this creative combination is a cake you'll want to make not just for Mardi Gras, but for any festive occasion.

