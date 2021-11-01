IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Al Roker is 'Cooking Up a Storm' with his new podcast. Get all the details

Make citrus-roasted turkey breast, then turn the leftovers into spicy pozole

It's never too early to start planning for Thanksgiving!
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

It's never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving! From putting up seasonal decorations, to watching football with family, to menu planning — and especially what to do with all the delicious leftovers. YouTube chef Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share her recipe for citrus-roasted turkey breast with velvety gravy and savory stuffing and show us how to use the leftovers to make comforting pozole.

Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast

Laura Vitale

This recipe is fantastic to make and serve for a smaller crowd. It's also not as intimidating as cooking a whole turkey if you're new to the kitchen. The compound butter with the citrus and smoked paprika is absolutely incredible!

Turkey Pozole
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Turkey Pozole

Laura Vitale

As much as I love a classic roasted turkey, by the time thanksgiving night approaches, I want nothing more to do with it, so I take the leftovers and transform them into something vibrant and exciting. And this stew is no exception. Not authentic, I know, but I simply love the heat this stew provides, and I love using leftovers to really wake them up into something so delicious!

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Make-Ahead Gravy with Port Wine
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Gravy with Port Wine

Melissa Clark
Turkey Shawarma Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Turkey Shawarma Tacos

Molly Yeh
Laura Vitale