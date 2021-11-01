Make citrus-roasted turkey breast, then turn the leftovers into spicy pozole

It's never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving! From putting up seasonal decorations, to watching football with family, to menu planning — and especially what to do with all the delicious leftovers. YouTube chef Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share her recipe for citrus-roasted turkey breast with velvety gravy and savory stuffing and show us how to use the leftovers to make comforting pozole.

This recipe is fantastic to make and serve for a smaller crowd. It's also not as intimidating as cooking a whole turkey if you're new to the kitchen. The compound butter with the citrus and smoked paprika is absolutely incredible!

As much as I love a classic roasted turkey, by the time thanksgiving night approaches, I want nothing more to do with it, so I take the leftovers and transform them into something vibrant and exciting. And this stew is no exception. Not authentic, I know, but I simply love the heat this stew provides, and I love using leftovers to really wake them up into something so delicious!

