Warm up on New Year's Day with fresh baked cinnamon rolls and a s'mores tart

Pastry chef April Franqueza is visiting the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite treats that are perfect for cold weather entertaining. She shows us how to make a rich, decadent s'mores tart and warm, gooey cinnamon rolls.

Such a classy way to approach a fun dessert! S'mores are a treat that we don't usually get to enjoy in the winter, but this tart is delicious for both children and adults. For some extra wow factor, grab a quart of vanilla ice cream at the store, crumble in some graham cracker crumbs, and serve on the side with a sprinkle of sea salt.

This recipe might seem like a handful, but don't be discouraged! It creates the fluffiest, "buttery-est", and softest cinnamon rolls you can dream of! The dough is easy to make, and the majority of time spent with the dough is letting it rest in the fridge. Make the rolls as far ahead as you need, or you can make the sponge, dough, and assemble in the same day, it simply makes your life easier to work with the dough when cold.

