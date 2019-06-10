Chef Jason Santos is swinging by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite summer brunch recipes — that are perfect for Father's Day! — from his new cookbook "Buttermilk & Bourbon: New Orleans Recipes with a Modern Flair." He shows us how to make deviled egg toasts with ham, grilled baby back ribs, hot cherry peppers and a zesty bloody mary with infused vodka.

I love deviled eggs. Honestly, who doesn't? I wanted to come up with a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still keep it really yummy. Use a delicious bread for this recipe to make it a true winner.

Sometimes even the best recipes need changing, adjusting and rethinking — but not this one! I have been using this for over a decade and haven't changed it, or even wanted to. This blood mary is the perfect balance of spice, tomato flavor and booziness.

I know wrapping something in plastic and then putting it into the oven might sound crazy, but trust me on this one. Wrapping these ribs in plastic wrap keeps all the moisture inside, almost steaming them. I personally promise that these are the most tender and juicy ribs you will ever eat.

I put these peppers on everything! They are spicy, tangy, salty and savory all at once. They definitely add a pop of flavor to grilled meats, salads and even eggs.

