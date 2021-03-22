Make brisket for Passover and turn the leftovers into a family-size frittata

Traditional Passover dishes are arguably some of the best foods of all the Jewish holidays. There's matzo ball soup, all kinds of kugels, coconut-filled macaroons and so much more. But, the real star of the show has to be the brisket. Cookbook author and food blogger Jamie Geller is joining TODAY to share her melt-in-your-mouth tender brisket recipe then shows us how to use the leftovers in a Southwestern frittata big enough to feed the whole family.

There is nothing more comforting and familiar than the knowledge that a brisket is quietly simmering away. Brisket has some of the tastiest and richest meat and fat of any cut of beef. A 2nd cut or, even better yet, a whole brisket, will feed an army with tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat. The fat encapsulates the meat and protects it from drying out while the long slow cooking session gently unwinds the tight muscle fibers, yielding a gelatinized, luxurious roast.

This hearty, pretty frittata is just divine served straight from the pan — a great way to up your brunch game.

