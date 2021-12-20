Make braised short ribs, then turn the leftovers into pasta sauce

Why spend hours upon hours braising dinner to only enjoy it for just one night? Make the most of slow-cooked meat by cooking a big batch and turning the leftovers into a second dish to maximize your return on investment. Chef Anne Burrell is joining TODAY to share her go-to short rib recipe and serve it two ways. She shows us how to make slow-braised short ribs in a red wine and tomato sauce paired with mashed potatoes and then turn them into a hearty sauce for a quick pasta dish.

The key to developing the deep, rich flavor of these short ribs is all in the browning. First, the short ribs themselves get seared to develop a caramelized crust, then the vegetable mixture takes its turn getting deeply golden in the pot, and finally, a healthy heap of tomato paste goes in for a browning session. The result is layers of flavor that infuse every bit of the tender short ribs. Serving this ulta-hearty dish with horseradish-spiked mashed potatoes helps brighten everything up and adds a wonderful creamy complement to the beef. Tangy, spicy and creamy mashers for the win!

I love this recipe because it takes leftovers and makes them even better than the original recipe! Tender short ribs and their rich braising sauce get tossed with pasta and Parmesan for an easy and amazingly flavorful dinner.

