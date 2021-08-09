Make ratatouille, then use the leftovers to make 'the best vegetable lasagna ever'

Sweet summer fruits may get the more attention, but when it comes to seasonal produce, warm-weather veggies are just as abundant in variety, versatility and fresh flavor. Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is making summer vegetables the focus of two delicious dishes: She shows us how to make classic French-style ratatouille and uses the leftovers in a comforting veggie lasagna with creamy béchamel sauce.

A lot of people say they hate eggplant, but after they taste this delicious ratatouille, they are singing a different tune. I love proving people's palates wrong!

I absolutely adore a cream sauce! This hearty, vegetable-filled lasagna has a thick layer of this creamy goodness. That cream sauce combined with the ratatouille and cheese makes for a showstopper of a recipe.

