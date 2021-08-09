IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make ratatouille, then use the leftovers to make 'the best vegetable lasagna ever'

Enjoy the best produce the season has to offer with classic ratatouille and creamy lasagna.
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Sweet summer fruits may get the more attention, but when it comes to seasonal produce, warm-weather veggies are just as abundant in variety, versatility and fresh flavor. Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is making summer vegetables the focus of two delicious dishes: She shows us how to make classic French-style ratatouille and uses the leftovers in a comforting veggie lasagna with creamy béchamel sauce.

Ratatouille
Ratatouille

Elizabeth Heiskell

A lot of people say they hate eggplant, but after they taste this delicious ratatouille, they are singing a different tune. I love proving people's palates wrong!

The Best Vegetable Lasagna Ever
The Best Vegetable Lasagna Ever

Elizabeth Heiskell

I absolutely adore a cream sauce! This hearty, vegetable-filled lasagna has a thick layer of this creamy goodness. That cream sauce combined with the ratatouille and cheese makes for a showstopper of a recipe.

Elizabeth Heiskell