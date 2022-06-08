IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make bavette steak and pizza 'bombs' for your next cookout

Kick off grilling season with steak and handheld pizza bites.

‘Grill Dads’ share bavette steak and rolled-up ‘pizza bomb’ recipes

June 8, 202204:11
/ Source: TODAY
By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are joining TODAY to celebrate the start of cookout season with a couple favorite recipes from their cookbook "The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written By Two Idiots." They show us how to make grilled bavette steak with herby chimichurri and cheesy, saucy grilled pizza bombs.

Little Red Bavette
Ken Goodman
Little Red Bavette

Mark Anderson

This dish is incredibly simple but can be the centerpiece of a feast. Make the chimichurri in advance and it is even easier. The sauce adds the perfect blend of fresh herbs, a subtle heat and brightness from the vinegar.

Pizza Bombs
Ken Goodman
Pizza Bombs

Ryan Fey

It's time to break out the red and white checkered tablecloth and blast Tony Bennett on the radio. These pizza "bombs" are a handheld pizza popper packed with authentic pizzeria flavor. Make them in advance and throw 'em on the grill right before you get the party started.

