Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 8, 2019, 11:36 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Mary Giuliani

Party planning can easily get overwhelming. Getting everything done before your guests arrive is key to a successful soirée. Entertaining expert Mary Giuliani is sharing her go-to make-ahead recipes and cocktails to help keep kitchen time and serving stress to a minimum. She shows us how to make Italian-style pigs in blankets, buffalo chicken grilled cheese sandwiches, mini tuna tacos with guacamole and frozen citrus cocktails.

I love this recipe because it takes a classic party finger-food and gives it a flavorful twist. Oregano, garlic and Parmesan cheese give these irresistible pigs in a blankets fresh Italian flavor.

These crispy grilled cheese bites are great for parties! The bold blue cheese and spicy chicken give them an unexpected and unforgettable pop of flavor.

I love fusion cuisine! These tuna tacos blend traditional Mexican and Italian flavors into tasty little bites that are perfect for entertaining.

Freeze fresh fruit juices ahead of time to make frozen cocktails quick and easy to whip up.

If you like those prep-ahead recipes, you should also try these: