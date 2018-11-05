Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

What's better: Make-ahead Monday or Meatless Monday? Well, now you don't have to pick between the two.

Chloe Coscarelli, chef and author of "Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan," has a way of making even the most devout carnivores find a love for vegan options. From vegan comfort foods like apricot-sesame cauliflower "wings" and artichoke garlic bread to delicious breakfasts (did someone say cinnamon roll pancakes?), Coscarelli makes nutritious meals look like dessert.

Now Coscarelli has come to the rescue for not one, not two, but three meals from one dish: vegan meatballs. And even though you'll get to enjoy meatball sliders, pizza and pasta — the healthful ingredients turn a cheat meal into a "look at how good I'm being this Meatless Monday (and Tuesday and Wednesday)."

Coscarelli's vegan meatball sliders are awesome when made ahead of time and frozen. To make sure you have enough for the following meals, it's smart to double or triple the batch. If there are more leftover, it's always nice to have back-up meatballs ready to be thawed and enjoyed on busy nights or for packed lunches.

This meatless spin on the Italian classic is great and you (or your kids) won't even realize how veggie- and protein-rich it is. The parmesan topping is makes a little less than a cup and can also be doubled for future use for dishes like Coscarelli's Meatball Pizza or other "cheesy" recipes.

This vegan-friendly pizza is a perfect weeknight fix and is quite the crowd pleaser. It's an easy base to add to as well, in case you're one of those people who eat pineapple on pizza and want to see how it goes with veggie meatballs.