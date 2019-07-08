Zucchini is at its peak in the warm-weather months, so now is the time to indulge in the summer squash. It's also an extremely popular ingredient because it's healthy, can be enjoyed raw or cooked and lends itself to a wide variety of preparations — it may just be the best vegetable ever!

Food blogger Nealy Fischer of The Flexible Chef is sharing a few of her favorite zucchini-filled recipes from her cookbook "Food You Want: For the Life You Crave." She shows us how to make no-noodle lasagna with a veggie-packed marinara and uses the leftovers to make shakshuka and lasagna soup.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This dish is all about the sauce. It is chunky, flavorful and absolutely packed with veggies. Don't skimp on the cooking time. The combo of tomatoes plus time is a must, to allow the flavors to intensify.

I love serving shakshuka for breakfast. It's a great way to start the day on a healthy note and it's so easy to make. The combo of tangy tomato sauce and the rich runny yolks is unbeatable.

This is the ultimate short-cut meal. It turns leftover veggie lasagna into a robust and satisfying soup with just a few added ingredients.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: