Make-Ahead Monday: Turn Thanksgiving turkey into 3 more dinners

YouTube star Laura Vitale roasts a Thanksgiving turkey with herbed butter and uses the leftovers to make cheesy enchiladas and more filling meals.

/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

It's time for turkey! Thanksgiving is right around the corner and YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to make the most out of every last morsel of tasty turkey. She's cooking up a beautiful bird and using the leftovers to make three more delicious dishes. She shows us how to make a perfectly roasted turkey with fresh herbs, a sesame noodle salad with turkey, cheesy turkey enchiladas and a barbecue turkey pizza.

Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

Laura Vitale

This is the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. Herbed butter keeps the meat flavorful and moist and helps create a beautiful brown finish on deliciously crispy skin.

Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad

Laura Vitale

I love this recipe because it is effortlessly easy to prepare and it is so delicious! It's light yet full of flavor and perfect for repurposing leftover turkey.

Green Turkey Enchiladas

Laura Vitale

These enchiladas come together in a snap. They are spicy and satisfying and so great for enjoying on a chilly night. Precooked turkey and store-bought enchilada sauce keep prep quick, so they're also perfect for busy weeknights.

Barbecue Turkey Pizza
Laura Vitale
Barbecue Turkey Pizza

Laura Vitale

Crispy, sweet and slightly spicy, this pizza is by far the best use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

