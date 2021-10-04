Make-ahead Monday: Turn juicy roast chicken into a spicy tamale pie

All out of dinner ideas? Turn to classic and comforting roast chicken for inspiration. Food writer and YouTube personality Sohla El-Waylly is joining TODAY to share her simple and satisfying roast chicken recipe that yields wonderfully juicy meat and the crispiest skin. She shows us how to make a dry-brined spatchcock chicken and then turns the leftovers into a spicy tamale pie.

The secret to this incredibly juicy chicken with amazingly crispy skin is that there is no secret! All it takes to make a delicious roast chicken is a handful of basic ingredients, a few easy techniques, time and a little patience.

I love this recipe because you get all the flavor of traditional tamales with minimal effort. Leftover chicken helps speed things up but layer the filling in a pie plate and topping it with the masa mixture keeps things really quick. No spreading, wrapping or tying required!

