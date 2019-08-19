Love turkey but don't want to roast a whole bird? This underrated poultry is tasty and hearty and you don't have to dedicate the whole oven to it for hours of cooking. Just get some thighs and breasts for an easy-to-make meal that still brings the best part of a Thanksgiving turkey dinner: the leftovers! Cookbook author and host of "Girl Meets Farm" Molly Yeh shows us how to make pomegranate-glazed roast turkey and turns the leftovers into turkey and wild rice hotdish and turkey shawarma tacos.

If you like cranberry sauce with your turkey you'll love it with pomegranate molasses. It's a little more tart, sweet and sticky but still brings the same fruity flavor.

A hotdish is a type of casserole that's a full meal in a dish — meat, veggies and a starch held together with creamed soup. It's big in the upper Midwest where I live. The wild rice in this version adds is chewy, earthy, nutty and makes this casserole extra hearty. This is basically a Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich that you can eat from a bowl!

I love this recipe because it is so, so flavorful! The spices are warm and delicious and taste just like shawarma seasonings — curry and garam masala, heavy on the cumin and coriander — but there are also warm spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

