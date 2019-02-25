Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 1:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Seamus Mullen

Another week, another 7 days of dinner dilemmas. Thankfully, chef Seamus Mullen is in the TODAY kitchen to ease weeknight meal woes with delicious make-ahead chicken recipes. He shows us how to make 2 perfectly roasted chicken with mushrooms and turn the leftovers into no-cook lettuce cups with avocado and healthy chicken soup with fresh greens.

There is no dish as nostalgic and iconic for me as a good roast chicken. Add mushrooms and you have one of my all time favorites. I always roast two chickens so I have extra leftover for meal prep for the following week.

I'm a big fan of using leftovers to make a delicious, healthy quick meal. These quick wraps make the most of leftover roast chicken for a fun and fast lunch or dinner.

Leftover roast chicken and mushrooms get new life in this easy and comforting soup. Fresh greens, root veggies and bright lemon make this soup filling and flavorful.

