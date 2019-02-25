Get the latest from TODAY

By Seamus Mullen

Another week, another 7 days of dinner dilemmas. Thankfully, chef Seamus Mullen is in the TODAY kitchen to ease weeknight meal woes with delicious make-ahead chicken recipes. He shows us how to make 2 perfectly roasted chicken with mushrooms and turn the leftovers into no-cook lettuce cups with avocado and healthy chicken soup with fresh greens.

Roast Chicken with Mushrooms
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Roast Chicken with Mushrooms

Seamus Mullen

There is no dish as nostalgic and iconic for me as a good roast chicken. Add mushrooms and you have one of my all time favorites. I always roast two chickens so I have extra leftover for meal prep for the following week.

Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad

Seamus Mullen

I'm a big fan of using leftovers to make a delicious, healthy quick meal. These quick wraps make the most of leftover roast chicken for a fun and fast lunch or dinner.

Chicken Soup with Mushrooms, Kale and Turnips
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Chicken Soup with Mushrooms, Kale and Turnips

Seamus Mullen

Leftover roast chicken and mushrooms get new life in this easy and comforting soup. Fresh greens, root veggies and bright lemon make this soup filling and flavorful.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

