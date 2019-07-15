Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share her favorite recipes for preparing — and repurposing — a whole chicken. She shows us how to cook a perfectly roasted chicken and use the leftovers to make spicy Buffalo chicken flatbreads and chicken carnitas tacos.

Roasted Chicken with Chimichurri Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Chicken with Chimichurri Sauce

Laura Vitale

A simply roasted chicken is comfort food at its very best. It takes very little effort to prepare and leftovers are even better!

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Laura Vitale

Flatbreads are one of my favorite thing to make because they're a blank canvas to decorate with any toppings you like! They also make a great base for leftovers and make them feel like a whole new meal.

Chicken Carnitas Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Carnitas Tacos

Laura Vitale

This is one of my favorite ways to utilize leftover chicken. I love to do this for my meal prep during the week because it's naturally lean, so flavorful and holds up well in the fridge.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Noodle-less Zucchini Lasagna with Veggie Marinara
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Noodle-less Zucchini Lasagna with Veggie Marinara

Nealy Fischer
Adam Richman's Skirt Steak with Chimichurri
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Adam Richman's Skirt Steak with Chimichurri

Adam Richman
Laura Vitale